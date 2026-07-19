Brazilian Ronaldo Doubts Argentina's Comeback Ability, Tips Spain For FIFA World Cup Glory

Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario has backed Spain to beat defending champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, saying Luis de la Fuente's side have the quality and control to outplay Lionel Messi's team.

Spanish national team will take on Argentina at the New Jersey Stadium on Sunday in the 104th and final match of the expanded World Cup.

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La Roja will head into the title clash unbeaten in 37 matches and have conceded just one goal in seven games at the tournament. Argentina, meanwhile, are bidding to become the first men's team since Brazil in 1962 to defend the World Cup title successfully.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil ahead of the final, Ronaldo made a confident prediction, backing Spain to lift the trophy.

“I think Spain will win the game - and easily,” Ronaldo said.

'R9' said Spain and France had been his two favourites to win the World Cup from the start of the tournament, where France's campaign came to an end after a 2-0 loss to Spain in the semi-finals, leaving Luis de la Fuente's side just one win away from adding the World Cup to their recent run of international success.

“For me, France and Spain were always the favourites,” Ronaldo said.

The former Brazil striker said his confidence in Spain stems largely from their ability to dominate possession and control the tempo of matches.

He also noted that Argentina could struggle to recover if Spain took an early lead and dictated the game.

“I don't think Argentina have the strength to turn the game around if Spain go one or two goals ahead, because Spain will have possession all the time,” he added.

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Spain are yet to trail at any stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Rodri-led side will be aiming to win their second World Cup title, having lifted the trophy for the first time in South Africa in 2010, when Andrés Iniesta scored the winner in extra time against the Netherlands.

Spain have conceded just one goal in seven matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026, making them the tournament's toughest team to score against.

Their compact defensive shape and disciplined backline have been key to their run to the final.

Ronaldo, however, was full of praise for Argentina, calling their run to another World Cup final an extraordinary achievement after lifting the trophy in Qatar four years ago.

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