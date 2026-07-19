FIFA World Cup Final Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch Argentina vs Spain Match?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup showdown between defending champions Argentina and former winners Spain is for the first time that the men's final will be contested between the reigning champions of Europe and South America.

Spain is chasing just their second world title after winning their first World Cup 16 years ago, after winning the Euros in 2024. Argentina, who successfully defended their Copa América title in 2024, aims to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Spain's iron-willed defence will be up against Argentina's ruthless attack. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will pit two teams who have had to adopt very different approaches on their way to the biggest match in world football.

Both Teams Chase History

Spain's unbeaten streak now stands at 37 matches dating back to March 2024. A victory on Sunday would see them surpass Italy's Euro 2020 squad to claim the longest unbeaten run in the history of senior men's international football.

For Argentina, winning the final will make them the first nation in history to win four consecutive major international tournaments. This historic feat would include victory at the 2022 Qatar World Cup sandwiched between the Copa América in 2021 and 2024 wins.

With so much at stake, here is everything you need to know about this all-important final:

Where Will The Final Be Played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium, which is otherwise known as the MetLife Stadium.

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What Is The Kickoff Time?

The match is set to kick-off at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.

Who Are The Match Officials?

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been appointed to officiate the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Vinčić will be assisted by fellow Slovenians Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič, while Jordan's Adham Makhadmeh will serve as the fourth official and Mohammad Al-Kalaf as the reserve assistant referee.

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Will There Be A Closing Ceremony Before Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will see two grand spectacles. The first will be a pre-match show which is set to commence 90 minutes before the kick-off. This closing ceremony will feature some of the biggest entertainers including Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, internet sensation IShowSpeed, American singer and rapper Post Malone, singer Robbie Williams, American singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Laura Pausini.

How Long Will The Halftime Show Last?

The second of the two grand spectacles is the halftime show. It will start soon after the end of the first half of the final. There are separate performers for the halftime show, including Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, Canadian pop star Justin Biber, legendary singer Madonna, pop icon Shakira, music director Gustavo Dudamel and South Korean boyband BTS.

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Who Will Present The Trophy To The Winners?

US President Donald Trump will be presenting the FIFA World Cup trophy to the winning team.

Live Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

Will Doordarshan Broadcast The Final?

Yes, Doordarshan Sports will be broadcasting the final on DD Free Dish.

Live Streaming Details

Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final can be watched on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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