Spain On Cusp Of World Cup History With Record Unbeaten Run And Just One Goal Conceded

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday, moving within one win of a second world title while continuing one of the greatest runs in international football history. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Lamine Yamal won a spot-kick, before Pedro Porro wrapped up the victory with a composed second-half finish to send La Roja into their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

The victory also extended Spain's unbeaten run to 37 matches, equalling Italy's men's international record set between 2018 and 2021. Luis de la Fuente's side have not tasted defeat since March 2024, compiling 28 wins and nine draws during a remarkable spell that has already delivered the UEFA Euro 2024 title and the UEFA Nations League crown.

Here's a look at the longest unbeaten runs in men's international football history:

Team Unbeaten Run Period Spain 37 2024–Present Italy 37 2018–2021 Argentina 36 2019–2022 Brazil 35 1993–1996 Spain 35 2007–2009

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Victory over either England or Argentina in the final would see Spain become the outright holders of the record for the longest unbeaten streak in men's international football history.

If their unbeaten run has underlined Spain's consistency, their defensive record at the World Cup has been just as extraordinary. Their only goal conceded in seven matches came against Belgium in the quarter-finals, leaving them one clean sheet away from setting a new record for the fewest goals conceded by a World Cup-winning side.

The record for the fewest goals conceded by a FIFA World Cup-winning team is two, jointly held by France (1998), Italy (2006) and Spain's title-winning side from 2010. Should La Roja keep another clean sheet in the final and lift the trophy, they would establish a new all-time record by conceding just one goal across the tournament.

That defensive excellence has also seen goalkeeper Unai Simon enjoy a historic campaign. The Spain No. 1 became the outright holder of the longest consecutive shutout streak by a goalkeeper in FIFA World Cup history, stretching his run across the 2022 and 2026 tournaments to 649 minutes without conceding. Simon has also recorded six clean sheets en route to the final, the most by any keeper at a single World Cup tournament.

Now, with history within touching distance at both ends of the pitch, Spain stand just 90 minutes away from completing one of the most statistically dominant campaigns the FIFA World Cup has ever seen.

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