FIFA World Cup 2026 Semis And Final Match Ball Unveiled: Here's Why Adidas Changed The Design

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its climax, FIFA and Adidas have unveiled the TRIONDA FINAL, a special edition of the tournament's official match ball that will be used exclusively for the two semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final.

Introducing a dedicated ball for the tournament's closing stages is not unprecedented. Adidas first adopted the approach at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when Al Hilm replaced Al Rihla for the final four matches. Before that, special-edition balls were generally reserved for the final alone, while Russia 2018 saw a new ball introduced for the entire knockout phase. What sets the TRIONDA FINAL apart is the extent of its visual redesign and the story it tells.

The original TRIONDA featured red, green and blue accents inspired by the three host nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States. The TRIONDA FINAL instead adopts a striking gold, black and white colour scheme that pays tribute to the FIFA World Cup Trophy. The ball also features vibrant pink and red graphic accents that are intended to reflect the speed, energy and rhythm of the tournament's final matches.

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The new ball also celebrates the tournament's hosts. The names of the four cities staging the final matches, viz. Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and New York New Jersey, are prominently integrated into the design, while the remaining 12 host cities are woven into the triangular graphics across the ball's surface, ensuring all 16 venues are represented.

Despite the dramatic visual overhaul, the technology remains unchanged. The TRIONDA FINAL retains the same four-panel construction, aerodynamic profile, embossed surface texture and 500Hz connected ball sensor used throughout the tournament. That means players should notice virtually no difference in the ball's flight or feel despite its new appearance.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the new design honours both the tournament and its hosts.

"The TRIONDA FINAL ball for the last four matches of the FIFA World Cup is here. The iconic TRIONDA has brought so much joy every time it has hit the back of the net in this FIFA World Cup and it perfectly embodies the unity and passion of the tournament's host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States."

He added: "For the final four matches of the tournament, this TRIONDA FINAL will be at the feet of the best players on the planet. Through every touch, dribble, flick, pass, cross, save, strike and goal, the 16 cities that have helped FIFA stage the record-breaking 23rd edition of the tournament will be further etched into FIFA World Cup folklore."

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