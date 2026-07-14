'Amazing Slow-Motion Jumps': Priyanka Chopra Teases Epic Action In SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared fresh details about her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, calling the project one of the most ambitious films of her career. Speaking on the Hey Jonas podcast, Priyanka revealed that she has been working on the film for nearly 14 months and praised Rajamouli's filmmaking style, saying his large-scale vision requires time but delivers unforgettable cinematic experiences.

While keeping most of the story under wraps, Priyanka teased that audiences can expect several high-octane action moments. "I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it," she said, adding that it was one of the few details she could reveal about the film.

An Epic Adventure Across Time And Continents

Written by V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi marks the filmmaker's first feature film after the global success of RRR. Starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra, the film combines Indian mythology, folklore, science fiction, and time travel to create a globe-spanning adventure.

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The project also marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap, making it one of her most anticipated releases.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Priyanka described Varanasi as "unlike anything" she has ever done. She revealed that the film takes viewers from Antarctica to multiple international locations, highlighting Rajamouli's larger-than-life storytelling.

The actor also shared that before signing the project, she requested the director to include a dance number, something she had been eager to do in her comeback film. While that sequence is yet to be filmed, she confirmed that she has already completed another intricately choreographed song.

Release Timeline And Production Update

The film's teaser previously revealed Mahesh Babu portraying Lord Rama in one sequence. Writer V. Vijayendra Prasad has also hinted at a spectacular 30-minute battle involving Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna, describing it as one of the film's standout moments.

Recently, Rajamouli had said that the most action-part scene in the film is done, and it will be wrapped up by October. Varanasi is scheduled for an April 2027 release in theatres, and it is one of the most-awaited Indian movies in production.

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