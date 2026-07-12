Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Andaaz Co-Star Lara Dutta At Wimbledon; Fans Get Nostalgic

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta recently reunited at Wimbledon in London, bringing back memories of their 2003 film Andaaz. The actresses, who shared screen space more than two decades ago, were seen posing together at the prestigious tennis tournament.

Priyanka later shared a story and a photograph from the event on Instagram, where she was seen warmly hugging Lara. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "So good to see my girl."

Photo Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Lara Dutta Shares Reunion Photo

Lara Dutta also posted the same photograph on Instagram and reflected on their long association. In her caption, she wrote, "26 years later, happy girls are still the...", referring to their journey from international beauty pageants to Bollywood.

The reunion attracted attention on social media, with many fans recalling the duo's performances in Andaaz. Several users commented that it was a nostalgic moment, while others mentioned that the reunion felt incomplete without Akshay Kumar, who starred alongside them in the film.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@larabhupathi

A Look Back at Andaaz

Released in 2003, Andaaz was directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan. The romantic drama featured Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta in lead roles.

The film marked Lara Dutta's Bollywood debut and went on to become a commercial success. It is remembered for its music, performances and the chemistry between its lead cast.

Upcoming Projects

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is currently under production. It is expected to be in April 2027.

Lara Dutta, meanwhile, is currently seen in Welcome to the Jungle, where she plays Tejasvini. The ensemble action-comedy, presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films, Sciation, Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, was released in theatres on June 26.

The Wimbledon reunion of Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta has rekindled memories of their early Bollywood journey, with fans celebrating the actors' friendship more than two decades after Andaaz.leased

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