Pedro Pascal's Behemoth! Teaser Out: First Look At Tony Gilroy's Drama Ahead Of December 2026 Release

The first teaser for Tony Gilroy's upcoming drama Behemoth! has been released, giving audiences an early look at the filmmaker's latest project starring Pedro Pascal. Backed by Searchlight Pictures, the film is slated to arrive in theatres across the United States in December 2026.

In the film, Pedro Pascal plays Alex Serian, a world-renowned and accomplished cellist who returns to Los Angeles to compose music for films. As he begins a new chapter in his career, the story explores the personal relationships and emotional complexities that shape his life.

Ensemble Cast Brings The Story To Life

Joining Pascal is Eva Victor as Nadia, Alex's colleague and love interest, while Olivia Wilde plays his former girlfriend. Will Arnett appears as Alex's brother, and Hank Azaria portrays his father.

The supporting roles are Matthew Lillard, JoBeth Williams, Alexa Swinton, Margarita Levieva, Barry Livingston, Erik Griffin, Adam Rose and Kaya Ralls.

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From Casting Changes To Production

Behemoth! was first announced in March 2025, with Tony Gilroy attached as both writer and director. At the time, Oscar Isaac was set to play the lead role before exiting the project later that year. Pedro Pascal entered negotiations in August 2025 and was officially confirmed in October 2025, alongside Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor and David Harbour.

Principal photography began in Los Angeles on October 27, 2025, and wrapped on January 23, 2026. Cinematographer Damián García joined the production team, while Matthew Lillard, Alexa Swinton and Margarita Levieva were added to the cast in November 2025.

In January 2026, David Harbour left the production so he could take a break after working on the final season of Stranger Things. He was subsequently replaced by Will Arnett, with Erik Griffin and Adam Rose later joining the cast.

Release Date

Following the teaser's debut, anticipation for Behemoth! continues to grow. The Tony Gilroy directorial is scheduled to be released in US theatres on Dec. 4, 2026, with Searchlight Pictures handling distribution.

Watch Trailer Here:

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