Avengers: Doomsday Early Tickets Sale To Begin Soon; Marvel Reveals Runtime

Marvel Studios is set to begin advance ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday, with bookings in the US for select premium-format screenings scheduled to open on July 20.

Along with the early ticket launch, the film's reported runtime has also been revealed, offering fans a glimpse of what to expect from one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest upcoming releases.

Infinity Vision Tickets To Be Available First

The initial ticket sales will be limited to Infinity Vision auditoriums, Disney's premium large-format theatre experience, according to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter. The format was introduced after Warner Bros. secured IMAX screens for Dune: Part Three for three weeks following the release of both films on December 18, prompting Disney to expand its own premium-format offering.

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Runtime Longer Than Infinity War

The report states that Avengers: Doomsday currently has a runtime of 165 minutes (2 hours and 45 minutes). While the final cut could still see minor adjustments before release, the reported duration makes it longer than Avengers: Infinity War (2018), which ran for 149 minutes, but shorter than Avengers: Endgame (2019), which had a runtime of 181 minutes.

Disney is also set to re-release Avengers: Endgame as Avengers: Endgame Encore from September 25 in Infinity Vision theatres. The 2019 blockbuster remains the second highest-grossing film of all time, earning approximately $2.8 billion worldwide, behind Avatar (2009).

Trailer Expected At San Diego Comic-Con

As reported by THR, the advance ticket launch comes just days before Marvel Studios' presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, where the studio is expected to unveil the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday during its Hall H panel. The trailer is also expected to be released online shortly afterwards.

Star-Studded Cast And Release Date

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday reunites Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they battle Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and Rebecca Romijn. The highly anticipated Marvel film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18.

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