All American Season 8 Release: Date, Cast, Plot — Here's What We Know About Final Season

The final whistle has arrived for All American. Returning for its eighth and last season, the hit sports drama resumes six months after the Season 7 cliffhanger, with one intense week set to decide the future of the Beverly and South Crenshaw crew.

Quick Recap Before The Finale

Inspired by former NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger, All American began by following Spencer James, a gifted football player from South Crenshaw who earned a place at Beverly Hills High under Coach Billy Baker. Over the years, the series explored his struggles between two worlds, his friendships, rivalries and romance with Olivia Baker.

The story later shifted to college life before taking a heart-breaking turn with Billy Baker's death. Spencer eventually fulfilled his NFL dream, reunited with Olivia and proposed to her. Season 7 then introduced a new generation of athletes, with Jordan stepping into a coaching role as the focus gradually moved beyond Spencer.

The season ended with Beverly defeating South Crenshaw in a tense playoff game, leaving several storylines unresolved heading into the finale.

What Is Season 8 About?

The story picks up after Beverly High and South Crenshaw's intense playoff clash. Jordan Baker finds himself at a major crossroads, while Cassius struggles with the consequences of his past actions after the shocking revelation that he is Jordan's cousin. Amina also returns to Los Angeles after leaving for boarding school, but appears to be hiding a secret.

As the characters chase their dreams, new challenges put their relationships to the test. The final season brings football, family and friendship together for one last emotional chapter.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise's 'Digger' Trailer Out: Hollywood Star Turns Oil Tycoon In Alejandro G Inarritu Film

Returning Cast

Season 8 brings back several key cast members, including Michael Evans Behling (Jordan Baker), Greta Onieogou (Layla Keating), Bre-Z (Coop), Osy Ikhile (Cassius), Nathaniel Logan McIntyre (KJ), Antonio J. Bell (Khalil), Alexis Chikaeze (Amina) and Kareem Grimes (Preach).

Original stars Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan also return in guest appearances as Spencer James and Olivia Baker. The trailer hints that Olivia is expecting twin daughters, while Ezra also directs the series finale.

When And Where To Watch?

In the US, All American Season 8 started streaming on July 13th and airs every Monday on The CW and is also available on TheCW.com and the CW app with a TV provider login.

The series is not available in India for now. However, like previous seasons, it is expected to stream on Netflix in select international regions either weekly after the US broadcast or once all 13 episodes have aired.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey First Reviews: Ashish Chanchlani Calls Nolan's Epic '10/10'; Predicts Blockbuster Run

Watch All American Season 8 Trailer Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.