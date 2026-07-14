FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals Live Streaming: How To Watch France vs Spain, England vs Argentina On TV, Online?

France, Spain, England and Argentina are the four teams left standing at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the tournament now set for a blockbuster semi-final stage.

France became the first side to book their place in the last four after a 2-0 victory over Morocco. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele sealed the win for the two-time champions, who reached a third consecutive World Cup semi-final while ending the Atlas Lions' impressive campaign.

Spain joined them after edging Belgium 2-1 in a thrilling quarter-final. Fabián Ruiz opened the scoring before Charles De Ketelaere restored parity. But, for the second straight match, Mikel Merino emerged as Spain's hero, netting a late winner to send La Roja into their first World Cup semi-final since 2010.

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England secured their place next with a comeback victory over surprise package Norway. Andreas Schjelderup gave the Vikings a first-half lead, but Jude Bellingham struck twice to inspire the Three Lions to a 2-1 win and their first World Cup semi-final appearance since 2018.

Defending champions Argentina completed the semi-final line-up after overcoming Switzerland 3-1 after extra time. Alexis Mac Allister put La Albiceleste ahead early before Dan Ndoye levelled the contest in the second half. With the match extending beyond 90 minutes, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez found the net in extra time to send Argentina into another World Cup semi-final.

Here is how the semi-final fixtures of FIFA World Cup 2026 look like

France vs Spain

The first semi-final on July 14 will be an all-European clash as it will France against Spain. This game will be played at the Dallas Stadium in Texas. It will kick-off at 12.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.

This will only be the second time that these two footballing powerhouses will be clashing with each other at the World Cup. The last time this happened was in the 2006 World Cup Round of 16, where France emerged victorious.

England vs Argentina

The second semifinal will see England renew their rivalry with defending champions Argentina. Atlanta Stadium will be the venue for this high-profile clash. This match is set to begin at 12:30 a.m. IST on Thursday.

The two teams have squared-off five times before at the World Cups with the Three Lions emerging victorious in 1962, 1966 and 2002. The clash between these two sides in Atlanta will revive the memories of that controversial 1986 clash, which saw Diego Maradona score that infamous "Hand Of God" as well as the "goal of the century" as Argentina knocked England out of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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