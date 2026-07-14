The End Of Commitment: Is The Auto Industry Global, Regional Or National In Its Emerging Character?

A Swedish carmaker was thrown out of the United States this summer and hence its chief executive used the moment to bury an era. Polestar, majority owned by China's Geely, was denied clearance to sell its 2027 models under an American rule that screens connected cars for Chinese technology and data destinations.

Michael Lohscheller, its boss, declared that the industry had entered a new phase built on regional dynamics, that the days when everything was global were finished. His verdict has travelled further than his cars ever will.

Around the same weeks, China reported that its car exports had surged more than 80 % in June even as its home market shrank for a ninth consecutive month.

Washington, for its part, declined to renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement for a fresh sixteen-year term, leaving the treaty that underwrites the whole of North American manufacturing to annual review for the next decade.

Call this the end of globalisation and you flatter a defeated executive. The deeper change is a loss of commitment. A carmaker sinks billions into a plant on the faith that the rules governing it will still stand in fifteen years. That faith is not on solid ground anymore.

ALSO READ | India's SpaceX Moment Is Here: Vikram-1 And The Startup Rocket Revolution

Governments call it de-risking, and de-risking has no natural floor. It began as a wall between adversaries. It has extended now to allies. It reaches and breaches the treaties a country signs with itself. The Polestar ruling shows that the exercise is selective. Volvo, owned by same Geely, kept its American licence by demonstrating that its connected-car data sat on European servers rather than Chinese ones. One sibling walked through the door the other was barred from, and the barred model, the Polestar 3, is built in South Carolina!!

It is as if a set of locks being fitted ‘brand by brand' to a door that stays open for whoever brings the right key.

The Chinese figures make the point from the other direction. More than four million cars exported in six months, up around 70 %, describe a country globalising its factories faster than any nation in history, pushed outward precisely because its own citizens have stopped buying.

BYD alone nearly doubled its exports in June.

Chinese carmakers are arriving in the world all at once, sent abroad from a home base that can no longer absorb what it builds.

For India, the third largest car market, this is the backdrop against which a genuine boom is unfolding. The financial year to March delivered records almost everywhere the eye landed. Passenger vehicles up 13 %, past 4.7 million units. Two-wheelers past the 20 million mark . Electric car sales up 84 %. The numbers are real. Nevertheless, their foundations deserve a closer reading before anyone declares a structural triumph.

The first half of that year was flat. The surge came after September, when a sweeping cut in the goods and services tax made most cars and commuter bikes cheaper overnight, arriving alongside deep interest-rate cuts, income-tax relief and then an oil shock that suddenly improved the arithmetic of owning an electric vehicle.

This was a boom built by policy and petrol prices as much as by any deep shift in the Indian buyer.

It was also lopsided.

The profit in Indian autos still sits in petrol cars and in the passenger-vehicle business. The electric two-wheeler, which drives the real volume of the EV story, loses money across the industry.

India is booming as a domestic market but it has not yet begun to boom as a globally competitive industry and the distance between these two worlds is vast.



The domestic runway is long enough to be reassuring.

India puts around 34 vehicles on the road for every thousand people, against China's 230 and America's 840.

Demand on that gradient runs for decades. The complication sits inside the cars. The shift to electric erodes exactly the petrol and two-wheeler franchises where Indian firms are strongest and the electric bill of materials leans heavily on China for cells, for rare-earth magnets, for power electronics.

A Chinese-built car can be stopped at the port. The Chinese content inside an Indian-built electric scooter cannot.

India is running an EV boom powered by Chinese inputs while it works to keep Chinese brands out.

That contradiction will shape the next five years more than any headline figure.

On keeping those brands out, India was early and it was thorough. Press Note 3, issued in the tense spring of 2020, placed every investment from a bordering country under government approval. It is a China barring in all but name. It stalled BYD's billion-dollar factory proposal. It wore down Great Wall Motors until the company abandoned India altogether.

The instructive case is MG. Rather than shut the brand out, India restructured it. SAIC's Indian business became JSW MG Motor, with majority Indian ownership and an Indian industrial house steering it. The message to Chinese capital was an invitation with conditions attached. Come and localise your ownership, your supply chain, your data.

What Washington reached for in 2026, India built in 2020.

So, the choice India runs with is conditional access and conditional access has become a scarce and valuable thing.

As China is walled out of America, squeezed in Europe and watched warily across the emerging world and as the surviving global carmakers lose their footing inside China itself, India stands out as the largest contestable market left on the board.

That hands New Delhi real leverage. Entry can be priced in factories, in joint ventures, in technology, in jobs.

The carries a familiar danger. Protection can incubate a champion or a hothouse flower, and India has grown both. The Ambassador rolled off the same line, barely altered, for close to four decades, because a walled market never once forced it to improve.

Conditional access can build a BYD or it can build another Hindustan Motors. Which one arrives depends entirely on whether the conditions expire on schedule or harden into permanent shelter.

ALSO READ | Lithium: China's New Bet For Yuanisation | The Reason Why

Here the story turns on India in a way the celebration misses. The open world is closing at the precise moment India had finally positioned itself to use it. For seven years the complaint has been unchanging, that India carries the economic scale of a giant and not a single global consumer brand to match it. Global scale was always going to require global markets. China built its scale across the open decades and now turns that scale outward from a shrinking home base, a weapon pointed at everyone else. India is walking towards the same door, and the door is swinging shut. We may well consolidate the strongest protected home market in the world and we may still never mint the global brands we want because the runway to global scale is being pulled up beneath its feet.

The sharpest exposure lies far from home. India's real export champions, Bajaj, TVS, the Suzuki machine built on Indian soil, sell their motorcycles and scooters into Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Gulf. China is now flooding them with cheap, competent, subsidised product. Bajaj has already reported losing several thousand units a month of Gulf sales this year. The collision between India's automotive ambition and China's export deluge will take place in a Pune showroom but also in Lagos, in Jakarta, in Bogota, in the third markets both countries need and neither can afford to concede.

The record numbers aside, winning the home game guarantees very little when the ground every carmaker plans on is moving.

India can build the finest domestic market of its generation and lose the global contest in the same decade.

The age now ending is hardly about tariffs and trade balances. At its centre sits the confidence to plan for the long term inside someone else's market.

That confidence is what has gone and no country, India included, has yet worked out how to build the future without it.

Drive on.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.