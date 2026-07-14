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The End Of Commitment: Is The Auto Industry Global, Regional Or National In Its Emerging Character?

The world's carmakers are being told the age of open markets is over. For India, the third largest of them, the sharper question is what kind of market it now becomes, and whether it arrived on the global stage only to find the doors closing.

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The End Of Commitment: Is The Auto Industry Global, Regional Or National In Its Emerging Character?
Global car trade is shifting as India navigates EV growth, China rivalry and rising protectionism.
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A Swedish carmaker was thrown out of the United States this summer and hence its chief executive used the moment to bury an era. Polestar, majority owned by China's Geely, was denied clearance to sell its 2027 models under an American rule that screens connected cars for Chinese technology and data destinations. 

Michael Lohscheller, its boss, declared that the industry had entered a new phase built on regional dynamics, that the days when everything was global were finished. His verdict has travelled further than his cars ever will.

Around the same weeks, China reported that its car exports had surged more than 80 % in June even as its home market shrank for a ninth consecutive month. 

Washington, for its part, declined to renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement for a fresh sixteen-year term, leaving the treaty that underwrites the whole of North American manufacturing to annual review for the next decade.

Call this the end of globalisation and you flatter a defeated executive. The deeper change is a loss of commitment. A carmaker sinks billions into a plant on the faith that the rules governing it will still stand in fifteen years. That faith is not on solid ground anymore.

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Governments call it de-risking, and de-risking has no natural floor. It began as a wall between adversaries. It has extended now to allies. It reaches and breaches the treaties a country signs with itself. The Polestar ruling shows that the exercise is selective. Volvo, owned by same Geely, kept its American licence by demonstrating that its connected-car data sat on European servers rather than Chinese ones. One sibling walked through the door the other was barred from, and the barred model, the Polestar 3, is built in South Carolina!!

It is as if a set of locks being fitted ‘brand by brand' to a door that stays open for whoever brings the right key.

The Chinese figures make the point from the other direction. More than four million cars exported in six months, up around 70 %, describe a country globalising its factories faster than any nation in history, pushed outward precisely because its own citizens have stopped buying. 

Demand on that gradient runs for decades. The complication sits inside the cars. The shift to electric erodes exactly the petrol and two-wheeler franchises where Indian firms are strongest and the electric bill of materials leans heavily on China for cells, for rare-earth magnets, for power electronics. 

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Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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