Adani Group Fastest To Enter India's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands; Adani Power Tops Energy Rankings

Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation consultancy, has ranked the Adani Group among India's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands for the first time, while naming Adani Power as the country's No. 1 energy brand in the “Brand Finance India 100 Report 2026.”

The Adani Group secured Rank #8, rising from #13 last year, becoming the fastest company to break into India's Top 10 in just three years. Brand Finance has valued the Adani Group at $8.48 billion (net of approximately $500 million relating to Adani Wilmar and associated consumer-facing brands), up from $6.46 billion a year ago.

The 31.3% uptick is the highest among India's Top 20 brands, making the Adani Group the country's third-most valuable conglomerate. The Group has also recorded the steepest three-year climb among India's Top 25 most valuable brands, advancing 15 positions during the period.

Over the past year alone, it has added $2.02 billion in brand value—more than its entire valuation in 2022. Adani Power has emerged as India's most valuable energy brand, with its brand value surging 152% to $1.8 billion. Reinforcing the Group's leadership in the sector, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions also feature among India's Top Five energy brands, while Adani Total Gas further strengthens the Group's presence in the rankings.

Commenting on the rankings, Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Brand Finance, said: “The Adani Group's entry into India's top 10 most valuable brands reflects the strength of a business that has become deeply embedded in India's growth story. Through its expanding presence across infrastructure, logistics and energy, the Group has built a powerful portfolio of brands supporting some of the country's most important economic priorities.”

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The report has also highlighted the Adani Group's rising Brand Strength Index (BSI). Its score climbed 3.6 points to 84, lifting the Group eight places to Rank #18. Among India's Top 20 companies, the Group recorded the fastest gain in Brand Strength, placing the diversified conglomerate alongside some of India's most established consumer and retail brands—a reflection of growing familiarity, trust and stakeholder confidence.

The rankings are derived from Brand Finance's globally recognised methodology, which combines consumer perception, brand impact and forecast revenues to assess long-term brand value. The “Brand Finance India 100 Report 2026” has valued India's 100 leading brands at a record $252.8 billion, underpinned by continued investment in digital transformation, manufacturing, infrastructure and innovation. Within this landscape, the Adani Group has emerged as one of the year's standout performers, driven by sustained expansion across infrastructure, energy and logistics

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