Adani Power To Invest Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore To Expand Capacity To 45 GW In Five Years

Adani Power is undertaking a capital expenditure programme of more than Rs 2 lakh crore and aims to expand its generation capacity to 45 gigawatts over the next five years, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

The investment plan forms part of the group's broader push to expand infrastructure assets across energy, transport, logistics and digital businesses, as it seeks to support rising demand for electricity and industrial growth.

The announcement comes as the Adani Group continues to increase investments across its businesses after recording more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore of capital expenditure during FY26.

Power Expansion Drives Growth Plans

Speaking at the group's annual general meeting, Adani said the company was executing a large-scale capacity expansion programme in the power sector.

"At Adani Power, we are implementing India's largest ever private sector power capex programme of over Rs 2 lakh crore, with a target of reaching 45 GW of capacity over the next five years," he said.

The planned expansion is expected to strengthen the company's position in India's power sector as demand for electricity continues to grow across industries, households and infrastructure projects.

Broader Energy Strategy

Adani also outlined several energy-related initiatives being pursued by the group.

He said the group had partnered with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 megawatts of hydropower projects in the Himalayan nation.

The chairman also detailed the group's plans in nuclear power through Adani Atomic Energy.

"Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India's long-term energy future," Adani said. He added that land had been identified for the projects and that the company was targeting 10 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2035.

Funding Future Investments

Adani said the group's financial performance in FY26 would support its future investment plans.

The conglomerate reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2.92 lakh crore for FY26, while EBITDA stood at Rs 94,834 crore. Profit after tax rose 13.9% to Rs 46,376 crore and cash flow reached Rs 67,995 crore.

"These record numbers give us the financial strength, liquidity and confidence to fund our ambitious capex plans and continue building at unmatched scale across India's core infrastructure sectors," Adani said.

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