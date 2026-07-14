HUL May Face 4-5% Hit On Soaps, Detergent Demand In Rural India As El Nino Weighs On Farm Income

Hindustan Unilever could witness a 4-5% decline in demand for soaps and detergents in rural markets across western India during the second quarter, as weaker farm income and weather-related disruptions caused by the Super El Niño weigh on discretionary spending, according to rural channel checks.

Sources indicate demand has started slowing after the June quarter, with inventories remaining elevated across parts of the distribution network. The slowdown is expected to be more visible in personal care and home care product categories, prompting consumers to shift to lower-priced alternatives in rural markets.

In soaps, premium offerings such as Dove could see consumers downtrade to Lux and, in some cases, further to Lifebuoy. In detergents, channel partners expect some consumers to shift from Surf Excel to Rin and eventually to Wheel if pressure on household budgets persists.

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Analysts estimate that rural markets account for about 45-50% of HUL's domestic revenue, making the company particularly sensitive to any sustained weakness in rural consumption.

Within the soaps portfolio, analysts estimate soaps contribute around 15-18% of HUL's revenue and generate EBIT margins of 17-18%. Dove, one of the company's premium soap brands, is estimated to derive around 20% of its sales from rural markets, while Lifebuoy generates about 70-80% of its sales from rural consumers.

Detergents account for roughly 25-30% of HUL's revenue, EBITDA margins of 20% according to analyst estimates. While premium detergent brand Surf Excel has relatively lower rural exposure of less than 30%, Rin and Wheel derive 40-50% of their share of sales from rural India, making them key brands to watch if consumer downtrading accelerates.

The expected weakness follows concerns over lower agricultural income after weather disruptions affected crop cycles and rains in several regions due to El Niño. Market participants said weaker cash flows in rural households could delay purchases or push consumers toward mass-market products.

The situation bears some resemblance to FY16, when adverse weather conditions affected rural demand and FMCG index fell by 18% in Q2 nad Q3. Also, HUL's revenue growth slowed to about 3.8% in FY16 from 9.4% in FY15 as rural consumption weakened and pricing remained under pressure with cuts of 2%.

Analysts believe FMCG companies could face some margin pressure because of operating deleverage if demand weakens. Before this, rising raw material costs, linked to geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East, have already added to the pressure, as recent price hikes across FMCG products have not fully offset input cost inflation.

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Analysts said stronger urban demand and a richer product mix may partly cushion the impact on profitability, although companies with a larger rural presence could remain more exposed if the slowdown deepens.

Besides HUL, companies such as Dabur India and Emami which have significant rural exposure, could also witness similar demand trends if rural consumption remains weak.

HUL did not respond to NDTV Profit's queries seeking comments on the expected slowdown in rural demand.

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