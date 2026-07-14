Celebrities On Tukaram Mundhe's Radar For Misleading Ads? Maharashtra FDA Chief Says...

Food And Drugs Administration's Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that celebrities would henceforth be liable for legal action if they engage in false advertisements, as per a media interaction with Mumbai Tak on Tuesday. This implies that a celebrity would now have the legal responsibility for verifying the quality of the claims they are being paid to make with regards to the product being advertised.

As per Mundhe, celebrities must now ensure that the product they are advertising is in accordance with the norms of the Food Safety And Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

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If the FDA detects any discrepancy or defect in the product in contravention with existing laws or the claims made in their advertisement, the company that retails said product as well as the celebrity who endorsed it will face legal action, according to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Both entities are now set to face equal responsibility, as per the FDA's new mandate.

The celebrity cannot throw their hands up and say, 'I have no connection with the product, I just advertised' or 'this or that was written in our contract'. We have nothing to do with what is written in your contract, Tukaram said.

In our view, you have made a misleading advertisement, so action will be taken against you, he added.

Mundhe underlined that advertising products in a misleading and false fashion is a crime under the law. He also stated that the e Food and Drug Administration and FSSAI have provisions to take strict actions against such advertisements.

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The FDA Commissioner stated that both agencies have been directed to take action in accordance with this more stringent implementation of the law.

No matter how big a celebrity or actor the advertiser is, there is no special exemption for anyone in the law. Whoever does not follow the law will be penalised, Mundhe stated.

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