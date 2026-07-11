Maharashtra FDA Raid: Tukaram Mundhe Orders Suspension Of 4 Hotels, Bakery Licenses In Vasai

Newly appointed Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Tukaram Mundhe wasted no time in launching strict enforcement measures across the state. As part of his campaign against adulterated food, the FDA Chief suspended the licences of four hotels and a bakery in Vasai.

During a surprise inspection by the FDA team, serious food safety lapses were found in multiple hotels. The inspection revealed widespread unsanitary conditions in the kitchen, poor cold storage facilities and raw food kept in the open. The authorities also found expired or unlabeled materials and a complete disregard for basic hygiene rules, according to a report in Loksatta.

The staff were not using safety equipment, according to the findings. Immediate action followed after serious lapses, such as the non-availability of necessary records and documents, no system for redressal of customer complaints and a lack of necessary training in food handling were found.

The FDA held a special meeting with all hotel operators and owners' associations in Vasai-Virar to outline strict food safety norms. Owners were also warned that an enforcement campaign would be launched against the violators. Following the warning, action has now been initiated.

Earlier this week, Mumbai's beloved K Rustom Ice Cream near Churchgate was forced to shut down after the Maharashtra FDA suspended its licence over hygiene and food safety concerns. Inspectors alleged rodent infestation and the use of expired flavouring agents at the outlet.

The parlour will remain closed until lab reports on seized food samples are received. The FDA said the immediate suspension was ordered under the Food Safety and Standards Act after inspectors found serious hygiene deficiencies.

Officials further alleged that live rats and flies were found inside the outlet and that the parlour failed to uphold the required cold chain standards for storing ice cream.

Mundhe said action would continue against anyone found compromising public health and food safety.

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