The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan Film Sees Strong Advance Booking In India Ahead Of Release

Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated epic The Odyssey is showing encouraging momentum at the Indian box office ahead of its theatrical release this Friday.

The film has generated nearly Rs 15 crore in bookings, with its opening day pre-sales reaching approximately Rs 5.75 crore gross (around Rs 4.75 crore net), according to a Pinkvilla report.

The booking trend is broadly similar to where Nolan's Oppenheimer stood at the same stage before its release in 2023, highlighting the filmmaker's strong fan following in India. A significant share of the bookings has come from premium large-format screens, with IMAX contributing nearly two-thirds of the first-day advance collections. Other premium formats, including PXL and PCX, have also witnessed healthy demand, the report stated.

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Christopher Nolan has long been associated with the IMAX experience, with Oppenheimer and Interstellar the two highest-earning IMAX movies in India. Industry expectations suggest The Odyssey could join that list following its release.

However, while the booking revenue remains strong, the ticket sales indicate a different trend.

The Odyssey has sold around 48,000 tickets at the PVR Inox chain, compared to nearly 92,000 tickets sold by Oppenheimer during the corresponding pre-release period. The comparable revenue has largely been driven by a significantly higher average ticket price of around Rs 750, almost double that of Oppenheimer, Pinkvilla reported.

Despite the relatively lower ticket count, The Odyssey is still expected to outperform Oppenheimer's opening-day business.

According to Pinkvilla, the pace of fresh bookings remains encouraging, with the film targeting an opening close to Rs 20 crore gross in India. Oppenheimer had opened with Rs 17.77 crore gross (Rs 14.58 crore net) on its first day. Final box office performance will depend on spot bookings and audience response after release.

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