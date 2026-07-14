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IBM Stock Meltdown: How A Bearish HSBC Call Exacerbated Earnings Woes

HSBC's rare bearish call, insider selling and overbought technicals weigh on IBM ahead of its July 22 earnings.

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IBM Stock Meltdown: How A Bearish HSBC Call Exacerbated Earnings Woes
IBM slides after HSBC downgrade compounds earnings jitters ahead of July 22 results.
Image: AI generated

IBM shares fell in premarket trading on Tuesday after HSBC issued one of Wall Street's most bearish calls on the stock, adding to investor jitters just days before the technology company reports its second-quarter earnings.

The brokerage downgraded IBM to 'Reduce' from 'Hold' and slashed its price target to $191, well below the stock's previous close of $290.23. According to HSBC, concerns around AI monetisation and subdued enterprise spending could continue to weigh on the company's outlook.

The downgrade sent IBM shares down about 3.1% in premarket trading, exacerbating a recent pullback after a strong rally.

ALSO READ: Cognizant, Salesforce, Accenture Slide Up To 3% As IBM's Weak Outlook Sparks Software Selloff

HSBC's recommendation stands out as one of the most bearish views on the stock. Bloomberg data showed the broader analyst community remains largely constructive, with 15 buy ratings, seven holds and only two sell-equivalent recommendations, including HSBC's latest call.

Investor sentiment was also dented by recent insider selling. Company filings show insiders have sold more shares than they have bought in recent weeks, while technical indicators had suggested IBM was trading in overbought territory before the latest decline.

The combination of stretched valuations, insider selling and HSBC's downgrade intensified selling pressure ahead of a key earnings event.

ALSO READ: IBM Shares Bleed 26% As IT Major Disappoints Street With Earnings Scorecard

The brokerage also flagged broader industry challenges, including cautious enterprise technology spending and uncertainty over how quickly companies can translate artificial intelligence investments into meaningful consulting and software revenue.

Attention now shifts to IBM's July 22 second-quarter earnings report, which investors will closely watch for updates on AI-driven growth, client demand and management's outlook for the rest of the year.

The results are expected to determine whether IBM can regain investor confidence after the latest bout of selling pressure.

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