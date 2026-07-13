Fear Of Tukaram Mundhe? Hundreds Of Litres Of Milk Dumped After FDA Raid Rumour | Video

A mere rumour about an impending Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection triggered panic among milk collectors in Maan taluka of Maharashtra's Satara district, where hundreds of litres of collected milk were dumped on the roadside.

Within days of taking over as state FDA Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe initiated rigorous inspections, signalling tougher action against food adulteration and other violations.

According to local media reports, milk collection was being carried out as usual at a village collection centre. However, in the afternoon, rumours spread rapidly that an FDA team had arrived in the taluka and was inspecting milk dairies and collection centres.

The rumour reportedly sparked fear among some milk collection operators, who believed officials would collect milk samples and take strict action if any irregularities were found.

Amid the panic, a milk collection vehicle driver allegedly emptied cans containing hundreds of litres of collected milk onto the roadside and into a nearby drain.

Videos of the incident, showing large quantities of milk flowing onto the road, quickly went viral, leaving villagers shocked and raising questions about what prompted such an extreme step.

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The incident has sparked a debate across Maan taluka. Residents and locals are questioning whether there was any issue with the quality of the milk or whether concerns over possible adulteration led to the dumping.

Many have raised a simple question: if the milk was pure and met quality standards, why was it discarded instead of being submitted for testing?

The incident has intensified discussions about milk quality checks and the functioning of milk collection centres in the region. Locals are now demanding a thorough investigation into the matter, including verification of milk collection practices and the reasons behind the sudden disposal of such a large quantity of milk, as reported by local media.

The incident comes amid increased enforcement against food adulteration in Maharashtra, adding to public concern over the safety and quality of milk supplied to consumers.

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