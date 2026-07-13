Alpha Box Office Collection Day 10: Alia Bhatt's Film Stays Steady Despite Fewer Shows, Mints This Amount

The second weekend has brought some relief for Alpha. After picking up pace on the second Saturday (July 11), the spy thriller maintained the same collection on July 12 with more occupancy, showing that it is still drawing audiences to theatres.

Here's a look at how the spy thriller performed on July 12.

Box Office Report

Alpha collected Rs 2.25 crore net from 2,733 tracked shows on July 12. The film earned the same as it did on July 11, showing stable collections despite running in fewer theatres, as per Sacnilk.

With this, Alpha's total India net collection has reached Rs 53.60 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 63.91 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 1 crore gross on July 12, taking its international total to Rs 25.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 89.41 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 27.85% Hindi occupancy on July 12. It opened with 8% occupancy in the morning, which rose to 32.23% in the afternoon. The evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 36.85%, while the night shows closed at 27.54%.

Among the major centres, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy, followed by Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata and Lucknow. Surat, Hyderabad and Bhopal witnessed comparatively lower footfalls.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 3, Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Day 2 i.e. July 4 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 3. Collections dropped during the weekdays, and the film wrapped up its first week with Rs 47.45 crore.

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In its second week, the film earned Rs 1.65 crore on July 10, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on July 11 and another Rs 2.25 crore on July 12.

The film is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The action spy thriller stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

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