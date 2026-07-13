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LTM's Biggest Overhang Is Now Behind It, Says Anand Rathi — Check New Target Price

Q1 Review: Anand Rathi remain optimistic as LTM continues to show execution excellence under the leadership of Venu Lambu.

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LTM's Biggest Overhang Is Now Behind It, Says Anand Rathi — Check New Target Price
With an expected FY26- 28e adjusted EPS CAGR 11.9%, Anand Rathi has maintained Buy rating on LTM.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

With an expected FY26- 28e adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate 11.9%, the brokerage firm Anand Rathi has maintained Buy rating on LTM Ltd. with a higher target price of Rs 4,734, versus Rs 4,337 earlier, implying ~17.3% upside from current levels.

Valuation does not include proposed Randstad Technology Consulting Services business acquisition.

Risks

  • Prolonged slowdown in discretionary IT spending.
  • Execution risk in bookings to revenue conversion.
  • Geopolitical escalation in the Middle East (<3% of revenue) and India could re-delay Consumer segment ramps-ups.
  • Closure and integration of Randstad acquisition.
  • Given the hedge book of ~$5.0 billion, further rupee depreciation can drive forex losses, weighing on the bottom-line.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Ltm Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: DMart Shares Get Cautious View From PL Capital — Check What's Limiting Upside

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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