LTM's Biggest Overhang Is Now Behind It, Says Anand Rathi — Check New Target Price

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Anand Rathi Report

With an expected FY26- 28e adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate 11.9%, the brokerage firm Anand Rathi has maintained Buy rating on LTM Ltd. with a higher target price of Rs 4,734, versus Rs 4,337 earlier, implying ~17.3% upside from current levels.

Valuation does not include proposed Randstad Technology Consulting Services business acquisition.

Risks

Prolonged slowdown in discretionary IT spending.

Execution risk in bookings to revenue conversion.

Geopolitical escalation in the Middle East (<3% of revenue) and India could re-delay Consumer segment ramps-ups.

Closure and integration of Randstad acquisition.

Given the hedge book of ~$5.0 billion, further rupee depreciation can drive forex losses, weighing on the bottom-line.

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Anand Rathi Ltm Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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