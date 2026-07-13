Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

CSK Bids Farewell To Coach Stephen Fleming After Historic IPL Stint

Chennai Super Kings on Monday announced that head coach Stephen Fleming and the franchise have mutually agreed to part ways.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
CSK Bids Farewell To Coach Stephen Fleming After Historic IPL Stint
File photo

Chennai Super Kings on Monday announced that head coach Stephen Fleming and the franchise have mutually agreed to part ways, bringing an end to one of the long-standing partnerships in IPL history.

In a post on X, CSK informed, "The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways. Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you've built will continue to inspire us. With immense respect and gratitude, Thank you, Stephen."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Q1 Results Today Live: HCLTech, Among A Dozen Companies To Declare June Quarter Results

Q1 Results Today Live: HCLTech, Among A Dozen Companies To Declare June Quarter Results

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com