CSK Bids Farewell To Coach Stephen Fleming After Historic IPL Stint

Chennai Super Kings on Monday announced that head coach Stephen Fleming and the franchise have mutually agreed to part ways, bringing an end to one of the long-standing partnerships in IPL history.

In a post on X, CSK informed, "The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways. Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you've built will continue to inspire us. With immense respect and gratitude, Thank you, Stephen."

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