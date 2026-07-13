Iran Draws Red Line Amid Escalating Tensions: 'No Commitments Unless US Honors Its Own'

Iran said on Monday that it will not fulfil its obligations under the Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States as long as Washington continues to breach its own commitments, with the Foreign Ministry warning that the agreement has now entered 'a crisis phase'.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told a press conference in Tehran that the country's position has remained unchanged from the outset.

"We have said from the beginning that it is a matter of 'commitment in exchange for commitment.' If the other party adheres to its commitments, we will also fulfil our commitments," he said, according to comments cited by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Baqaei pushed back firmly against any suggestion that Iran was the party undermining the agreement.

"No one can accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran of violating agreements. In all cases, our obligations and those of the other party are clear and can be documented," he said, accusing Washington of "violating various sections" of the memorandum "under different pretexts."

He went on to spell out Tehran's position in explicit terms: "As long as the other party continues to violate its commitments, the Islamic Republic of Iran will, in turn, refrain from fulfilling the obligations it has undertaken."

The spokesperson's remarks come against the backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the Gulf.

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The US has carried out strikes on Iranian military and infrastructure targets in recent days, in what it has described as a response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, in turn, has launched missile and drone attacks on US military facilities in the region, while accusing Washington of repeatedly violating the memorandum signed on 17 June. US President Donald Trump has since declared the agreement "over."

The June memorandum, brokered with Pakistan's mediation, had been intended to de-escalate hostilities between the two countries and restore secure passage through the strait.

Monday's statement from Tehran signals that the fragile arrangement, already strained by weeks of tit-for-tat strikes, is now effectively unravelling, with both sides trading blame over who broke it first.

ALSO READ: 'Unprovoked US Aggression': Iran Warns Neighbours Against Allowing Territory To Be Used For Strikes

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