Bahrain Activates Alarm Siren, Kuwait Intercepts Missiles As Iran Targets US Bases

Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged citizens to seek shelter after Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting US military facilities in several Gulf countries, including Bahrain and Kuwait.

"The alarm siren has been activated.. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels," The Ministry of Interior, Bahrain, posted on X.

Kuwait's Armed Forces announced that the country's air defence systems successfully intercepted hostile missiles that entered Kuwaiti airspace, according to an official statement posted by the Kuwaiti Army General Headquarters.

ALSO READ: Flights To UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait & Jordan Hit? Iran Targets US Bases After Fresh Strikes

The attacks came after the United States carried out a fresh wave of attacks against Iranian targets, which the US Central Command said were aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it had targeted US military facilities across the Gulf as a retaliation to the American attacks. Iranian media claimed that the strikes targeted US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan, though the extent of any damage was not independently verified.

Bahraini and Kuwaiti authorities did not immediately report casualties from the attacks in their official statements. Iran claimed to have successfully struck military targets, while Gulf authorities said that their air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles and drones. These competing claims have not been independently verified.

The attacks triggered heightened security measures across the Gulf, with air raid sirens, air defence activations and emergency alerts issued in multiple countries, Reuters reported.

The strikes marked another major escalation in the ongoing US-Iran confrontation, raising concerns over regional security and the safety of military and civilian infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Tensions Escalate: IRGC Targets Commercial Shipping, US Shoots Down Iranian Missile

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