WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Direct Link, Key Dates And More

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is set to commence the Round 2 registration and selection procedure for the 2026 WBJEE counselling process today, beginning from July 13. Candidates who did not receive any seat allocation in the initial round or desire a better seat can apply through the official counselling portal until July 17, 2026.



The second phase of counselling is the next step for engineering and pharmacy aspirants looking to enrol in West Bengal institutions participating in the counselling process, depending on their merit rank in the entrance examination and additional criteria.

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Direct Link

The direct link to access the WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling Registration link will be provided here -> Direct Link

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling: How To Apply?

Step 1: Navigate to the counselling portal of the WBJEE exam here - wbjeeb.nic.in



Step 2: Click on the "WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Registration" link.



Step 3: Log in to the system using your application number and password.



Step 4: Input your preferences for the selected colleges and courses.



Step 5: Modify your preferences if necessary.



Step 6: Submit the form after saving your preferences.

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates

For WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2, candidates must finish registration and choice selection between July 13 and July 17, 2026. The result for Round 2 seat allotment will be announced on July 21, 2026. Following this, newly allotted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee, undergo document verification, complete admission procedures, and, if applicable, request withdrawal from July 21 to July 23, 2026.

ALSO READ: WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED; Check Direct Link To Check Allotment Status

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Result Dates

According to the counselling timeline, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on July 21, 2026. Candidates receiving seats for the first time in this round must pay the applicable seat acceptance fee and report to their designated institutes for document verification and admission between July 21 and July 23, 2026.



The same timeframe is also applicable for candidates choosing to withdraw from the counselling procedure. Applicants are encouraged to review the reporting schedule and admission prerequisites directly on the websites of their assigned institutions before visiting the campus.



The Round 2 allotment list will be compiled by WBJEEB, considering various factors such as the candidate's rank in the WBJEE 2026 exam, category, eligibility conditions, availability of seats in the participating institutions, and the order in which choices were marked during counselling.

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