WBJEE 2026 Seat Allotment Results For Round 1 To Be OUT Soon; Direct Link To Check Allotment Status

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allocation results today, July 7, 2026. Aspirants who took part in the first counselling phase can verify their allotment status by visiting the official website and logging in with their credentials.

The Round 1 allocation results will include particulars such as the candidate's name, roll number, assigned course, designated college, and allotment category. Individuals who secure seats must finalise the admission process, which includes paying the seat acceptance fee and reporting to the designated institutes, by July 11, 2026. WBJEE 2026 Round 1 cutoff is also expected to be released which will help candidates to check opening and closing ranks required for higher chances of admission.

WBJEE 2026 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be made available here -> Direct Link

WBJEE 2026 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “WBJEE Seat Allocation Result 2026” link found under the Examination menu.

Step 3: Log in using your application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: View and download your allocation letter.

Step 5: Pay the fee for the allotted seat, which is refundable if you are satisfied with your allocation.

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WBJEE 2026: Counselling & Seat Allocation Timetable

The WBJEE 2026 counselling will unfold in three phases. The seat allocation in Round 1 will be dictated by General Merit Rank (GMR), eligibility requirements, reservation norms, seat availability, and the order of choices that candidates have submitted and locked in.

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Candidates who receive their top preference or opt not to upgrade will proceed with the admission process. Others may take part in future rounds according to the relevant counselling guidelines.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Examination Results

The WBJEE 2026 results were declared on June 18, 2026. A total of 1,20,856 candidates registered for the entrance exam, while 94,901 participated. A total of 92,753 candidates successfully qualified, marking a qualification rate of 97.74%.

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