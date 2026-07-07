ChatGPT Down? Users Report Issues With Codex, Custom GPTs Search; Open AI Reacts

OpenAI's ChatGPT faced disruptions today, July 7, with users reporting issues across several features including Codex, Custom GPTs, workspace analystics.

Speaking on the outage, OpenAI in a statement said, "We're currently experiencing issues FedRAMP Codex, workspace analytics, conversation search, searching for custom GPTs, ChatGPT user invites, and Compliance Log Platform download endpoint not working in FedRAMP workspaces."

The company added, "Core functionality has been restored but we are aware of known and ongoing issues in FedRAMP workspaces with Codex, workspace analytics, conversation search, searching for custom GPTs, ChatGPT user invites, and the Compliance Logs Platform download endpoint. We are working to resolve these issues and will share further updates we have more information available."

Launched in 2022, ChatGPT last month became the fastest app ever to attract more than one billion monthly active users globally, based on data released by market intelligence provider Sensor Tower, Reuters reported.

The platform hit one billion users' mark much faster established apps such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Google Maps, according to Sensor Tower.

At the same time, the market intelligence company observed a modest shift in user behaviour. Americans who downloaded Anthropic's Claude app in early 2026 saw their ChatGPT engagement fall by about 5% in the subsequent month compared with historical usage levels.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.