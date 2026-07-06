Mumbai University Postpones Today's Exams Amid Heavy Rains, To Announce New Schedule

The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations schduled for Monday, July 6, across it's affiliated colleges and examination centres, following relentless rainfall that has disrupted normal life across the Mumbai Metropolitan region. The University said that the revised examination schedule will be announced later.

The decision was taken as a precautionary safety measure due to heavy rainfall and the adverse weather forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Students have been advised to regularly check the university's official website and examination portal for updates regarding the revised timetable.

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The move comes as Mumbai continues to experience heavy monsoon showers, resulting in widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions in public transport.

The IMD has issued red alert for the city, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities said that the postponement was necessary to prevent students from facing travel related difficulties and safety risks while commuting to the examination centres.

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The University of Mumbai has urged students to only rely on official notifications for information rather than unverified news circulating on social media.

Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai remained closed on Monday after local authorities declared a holiday in view of the persistent rain and forecasts of continued downpours.

This is not the first time the University's examination schedule has been disrupted during the current monsoon season.

Earlier, exams in Palghar and Panvel were also deferred follwing heavy rainfall and district level holiday declarations.

With the monsoon expected to remain active over the coming days, authorities have advised students and residents to exercise caution, monitor weather advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of instense rainfall.

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