Suzlon Share Price Falls 2% In Trade — Here's Why

Shares of Suzlon Energy fell during the trading hours on Monday, July 6 as investors book profits amid recent downgrades by brokerage.

Suzlon Energy share price dropped as much as 2.58% to Rs 55.36 apiece. The scrip was trading 2.41% down by 10:33 am, while bencmark Nifty 50 index was 0.58% up.

Here are three reasons why Suzlon shares are down today.

Recent Brokerage Downgrade

Nuvama recently downgraded the stock from "Buy" to "Hold" with a target price of Rs 55 — right where the stock is currently trading. The downgrade cited a lack of valuation comfort following the stock's massive recovery from its 52-week lows, alongside caution regarding the wind industry's near-term outlook.

Margin Compression Concerns

Investors may still be digesting the company's Q4 FY26 earnings. While Suzlon posted an impressive 44.8% year-over-year jump in delivery volumes, net profit actually declined 5.7%. This mismatch sparked concerns that rapid order execution might be coming at the expense of near-term profitability and per-megawatt realisations.

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Technical Profit Booking

The stock recently staged a 49% recovery from its 52-week low of Rs 38.19, hitting resistance near the Rs 58–Rs 59 levels. Technical indicators triggered short-term sell signals late last week, leading to routine profit-taking as the stock searches for a firm support base in the Rs 55–Rs 56 zone.

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