Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Struggles To Hold Weekend Momentum

Alpha, the latest film in the YRF Spy Universe, enjoyed a decent opening weekend despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

However, the real challenge began on Monday, when the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh-led spy thriller faced its first weekday test. After an encouraging three-day run, the big question was whether the film could hold its ground at the box office.

Let's take a look at the Day 4 numbers.

Day 4 Collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Alpha collected Rs 3.85 crore net on Day 4, registering a 70.9% drop from Sunday's Rs 13.25 crore. The film played across 6,997 shows nationwide, taking its total India net collection to Rs 37.85 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 45.34 crore.

Overseas, the spy thriller added Rs 1.50 crore on Monday, pushing its international gross to Rs 18.30 crore. With this, Alpha's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 63.64 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The action spy thriller recorded an overall 12.38% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Monday, down from 29% on Sunday, reflecting the expected weekday slowdown.

The film opened with 7.62% occupancy in the morning, which rose to 12.15% in the afternoon and 13.15% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy of the day at 16.62%.

After running in 7,439 shows on Sunday, the film's show count dropped to 6,997 on Monday.

Among the major centres, the National Capital Region (NCR) had the highest number of shows at 722, followed by Mumbai (562) and Ahmedabad (422). Bhopal recorded the fewest screenings among the key markets with 56 shows.

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Box Office Collection So Far

Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday, Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday and Rs 3.85 crore on Monday. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 37.85 crore.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Alpha is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The action spy thriller follows a high-stakes espionage mission, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh playing elite agents leading the operation.

The spotlight now shifts to Alpha's weekday performance, which could prove crucial in shaping its overall box office journey.

ALSO READ: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Film Holds Firm After Strong Opening Weekend

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