'We Fought This Battle Ourselves': Diljit Dosanjh On Satluj's Release Struggles, Urges Fans To Share The Film

One day after the film Satluj was taken down from ZEE5 India shortly after its digital premiere, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the controversy during a recent live session, saying the team fought the film's release battle on its own and is now relieved it reached audiences.

Originally titled Punjab '95, the film remained unreleased for nearly four years due to certification issues. After a prolonged battle over clearance, it finally premiered on ZEE5 under the new title Satluj. However, the film was removed from the streaming platform in India within two days of its release.

Despite the setback, Diljit said the film had already reached the audience, which, for him, was the biggest relief.

"I watched a lovely video this morning where the film was being screened inside a Gurdwara Sahib. That's when I felt satisfied. The effort and hard work of everyone involved have finally reached the people," he said.

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Taken Down From ZEE5 'Until Further Notice'

A Battle Fought Alone

Speaking about the years spent trying to release the film, Diljit said the team chose to fight the battle independently instead of seeking support from influential personalities.

"We've been fighting to get this film released for the last three to four years. We never went to anyone asking for support. I never asked anyone from my industry, nor did I ever ask anyone in Bollywood to help release our film, support us, or stand by us. We fought this battle ourselves," he said in Punjabi.

"Everyone feels their own struggle is the biggest. Whatever work you're in, everyone is fighting their own battle on their own platform. We also brought our film to the audience ourselves and made sure it reached the people," he added.

Diljit had earlier clarified that the version released on ZEE5 was presented without any cuts despite the film's prolonged certification battle.

ALSO READ | 'Shocked And Saddened': Politicians, Netizens React As ZEE5 Pulls Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj'

Diljit Urges Fans To Share Satluj

Diljit also suggested that removing content from a platform does not stop people from watching it once it has reached the internet.

"Now I feel relieved because the film is with you. It's your film now, and it cannot be stopped. Those who think something can simply be deleted from the internet are innocent or uneducated," he said.

He also appealed to viewers who had already downloaded Satluj to continue sharing it with others.

"Many people have already downloaded it. Once something comes online, it never really disappears. I even saw people watching it in Rajasthan, and it made me very happy. Please share it with your friends and everyone around you," he said.

About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

ALSO READ: Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj

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