Rain Alert: Holiday Declared In School, Colleges In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai On Tuesday?

Relentless monsoon rain continued to batter Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Monday, disrupting daily life and prompting speculation over whether schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, putting civic authorities on alert as heavy rain led to waterlogging, transport disruptions and several rain-related incidents across the region.

As of Monday evening, however, no holiday had been announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) or Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Students and parents are awaiting an official decision as weather conditions remain adverse.

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Heavy showers inundated several parts of Mumbai, including Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Jogeshwari, Mumbra and parts of Navi Mumbai, slowing traffic and affecting normal movement.

Flight operations were also affected in the city due to the weather. Between midnight and 11:30 a.m., 17 flights were cancelled, while 217 arrivals and departures were delayed.

Over the past 24 hours, several parts of Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm of rain, with some areas receiving in excess of 300 mm, triggering waterlogging, traffic disruptions and significant inconvenience for commuters and air travellers.

Civic agencies have responded to multiple emergencies during all these days, including incidents of tree falls, electrical short circuits and structural damage.

With forecasts pointing to more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, authorities have urged residents to monitor official weather advisories and civic announcements.

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Any decision on the closure of schools and colleges is expected to be communicated by local authorities if weather conditions deteriorate further.

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