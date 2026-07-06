Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflowed? NMMC Debunks Rumour, Says Reservoir Only 42% Full

Rejecting rumours circulating on social media, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday said the Morbe Dam has not overflowed and appealed to residents to ignore misleading claims and follow only official information.

In an official clarification, the civic body said the Morbe Dam, which supplies water to Navi Mumbai and is owned by the NMMC, is currently filled to 42.48% of its storage capacity and has not overflowed.

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According to the NMMC, the viral claim pertains to the Morbe Minor Irrigation Project under the Maharashtra Water Resources Department in Panvel, Raigad, and not the Morbe Dam owned by the civic body.

As per information shared by the department, that irrigation project overflowed on July 5 following heavy rainfall in the region.

The NMMC stressed that the viral messages incorrectly linked the overflow of the irrigation project with the city's drinking water reservoir, creating unnecessary panic among residents.

The clarification comes as heavy monsoon showers continue to lash the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with several dams and rivers witnessing a steady rise in water levels.

Civic authorities have been issuing regular updates to counter misinformation and ensure citizens rely only on verified information during the ongoing rainy season.

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Appealing to the public to remain vigilant against rumours, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said residents should follow only official announcements issued by the civic body and other government agencies.

For any emergency assistance or information related to monsoon preparedness, citizens can contact the NMMC's toll-free helpline numbers: 1800-222-309 and 1800-222-310.

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