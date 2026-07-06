Mumbai, Pune Flights Hit Due To Heavy Rains; IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's airline IndiGo issued a travel advisors for its flights, which are heavily impacted by the rains in Mumbai and Pune on Monday.

The company told passengers to check their flight status on their website or application before leaving to catch it. It also suggested heading out before time due to congested traffic from the rains.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues Public Advisory, Urges Residents To Stay Indoors Amid Red Alert

"We recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport," the airline said in an 'X' post.

The Indian Meteorological Department declared a red alert for rains in Mumbai and Pune, forecasting a heavy downpour of rain for both cities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also has issued a public safety advisory urging residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Mumbai has recorded at least 10 deaths over the past three days as relentless rainfall, with six occurring on Sunday night when a portion of a three-storey chawl collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar area, killing five children and a woman.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rain Fury: 10 Killed In A Week, Landslides Hit Mumbai-Pune Travel — 10 Key Updates

Traffic movement on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway has also been severely affected due to a landslide and continuous heavy rainfall, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Monday.

Relentless monsoon showers across western Maharashtra triggered landslides at Varandha Ghat and near the entrance of Sinhagad Fort in Pune, prompting authorities to temporarily shut down tourist access to the fort and launch emergency clearance on a key highway.

(This is a developing story.)

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