Where Is Mojtaba? Absence From His Father Khamenei's Funeral Fuels Speculations

The absence of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, from the funeral ceremonies of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has sparked fresh speculation over his condition and security.

According to a report by Al-Jazeera, Iranian state television showed three of Ali Khamenei's sons, Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud, leading prayers on the second day of the funeral at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and senior military commanders also attended. Multiple media reports said that Mojtaba, who succeeded his father in March, was notably absent.

His absence comes despite the funeral marking the first major public gathering of Iran's political and military leadership since the end of the US-Israel conflict. Reuters, citing people close to Mojtaba Khamenei's inner circle, reported that he suffered facial injuries and significant wounds to one or both legs in the Feb. 28 airstrike that killed his father and several family members. Iranian authorities have not confirmed those reports or disclosed his whereabouts.

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Analysts believe the new supreme leader is being kept out of public view because of ongoing security concerns after Israel publicly threatened Iran's leadership during the conflict.

One mourner told the semi-official Tasnim news agency: "Until the last moment, before the prayer began, I kept telling those around me that I hoped (Mojtaba Khamenei) himself would come. That was our only wish."

Iran has launched a week-long series of funeral ceremonies for Khamenei, portraying them as a demonstration of public support for the Islamic Republic. After lying in state for senior officials and foreign dignitaries, Khamenei's coffin was placed on public display alongside those of his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and 14-month-old granddaughter.

Millions gathered through the night at the Mosalla, with many mourners weeping and beating their chests during the prayers. Iran's metro network said it recorded about 7 million trips from late Saturday to Sunday morning as people travelled to the capital's centre.

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The funeral procession will continue in Tehran today on Monday before moving to Qom on Tuesday. The remains will then be taken to the Iraqi shrine cities of Najaf and Kerbala on Wednesday before returning to Mashhad for burial on Thursday.

The ceremonies come during a ceasefire that has paused the four-month conflict between Iran, Israel and the U.S. According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump told Axios that peace talks had been paused for a week to accommodate the funeral events.

Revolutionary Guard chief Brigadier-General Ahmad Vahidi was also among the senior Iranian officials attending funeral prayers for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

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