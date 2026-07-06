Monsoon Mayhem: 10 Videos Show Flooded Vasai-Virar Struggling Under Heavy Rains

Torrential rains pounded Mumbai and its neighbourhood, triggering severe waterlogging across multiple areas, leaving Vasai-Virar among locations severely impacted.
Virar is getting bullet train station, coastal road, metro station,alibaug multi modal corridor and what not.— Dhawal Jain (@dhawal20jain) July 5, 2026
And this is the condition of the infra here & all flats are being sold in the name of these projects.
Abhi lelo nai to pactaoge, are bhai leke pachtayege aur????… https://t.co/46HXrv2lsl pic.twitter.com/9uUb1gQgYh
In response to the escalating crisis, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed to the Vasai-Virar region. The disaster management personnel are working alongside the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) to manage ongoing emergencies and lead further rescue operations.
नालासोपारा ईस्ट, महाराष्ट्र | वसई स्टेशन के पास पटरियों पर बारिश का पानी भर गया है, यात्री पटरी पर चल रहे हैं। इलाके में लगातार भारी बारिश जारी है।#Nalasopara #MumbaiRains#HeavyRainfall pic.twitter.com/VGUgyjnTSi— NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) July 6, 2026
Here are some glimpses of the flooded Vasai-Virar region:
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Heavy rainfall in Vasai-Virar led to widespread disruption of essential services, with prolonged power outages reported across several areas.
Heavy Downpour in Vasai-Virar; Link Road and Station Road Waterlogged— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 6, 2026
A severe waterlogging situation has developed in many places, impacting traffic.#VasaiVirar #HeavyRain #Waterlogging #Maharashtra #RainUpdate #Maharashtrarain pic.twitter.com/5ALyqUmKDn
The electricity supply was affected after faults developed in the power distribution network due to continuous rain and strong winds.
#WATCH | Nalasopara East, Maharashtra | Passengers walk along rainwater-filled railway tracks near Vasai station as the area continues to receive heavy rainfall— Argus News (@ArgusNews_in) July 6, 2026
(ANI) pic.twitter.com/8f69qPyeM6
Internet and mobile network services were also disrupted in many localities, causing inconvenience to residents working from home and affecting digital communication.
Nalasopara, Maharashtra: Continuous heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging in Nalasopara, with 1 to 1.5 feet of water on Nagindas Pada–Vijay Nagar (Virar Road), disrupting traffic. The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital route is affected, causing difficulties for… pic.twitter.com/1cowS3PWTn— IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026
Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, disrupting normal movement and daily activities.
Sometimes I hope nature hits the reset button; not on people, but on every illegal encroachment and every unplanned structure that was built by ignoring the law and the environment. pic.twitter.com/dGlISp1kzg— वस्सकन् ओरडलास्की | ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? (@oradlaski) July 6, 2026
Residents complained about difficulties in accessing basic services due to the combined impact of electricity cuts, poor connectivity and flooding.
..@WesternRly disrupted— Priya Pandey (@priyapandey1999) July 6, 2026
As #trains cannot run between #virar and #vasai due to #waterlogging on track pic.twitter.com/bG8VLkytPe
Civic authorities and power distribution teams were deployed to restore electricity supply and clear waterlogged areas, although restoration was delayed because of persistent rainfall.
Vasai Road to Nalasopara, Mumbai ☔️????️flooded badly ⛔️⚠️— Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) July 6, 2026
????Khushiram pic.twitter.com/FKPwR84kKg
Authorities urged residents to remain indoors unless necessary and to exercise caution as heavy rain was expected to continue.
VASAI VIRAR RAILWAY POSITION TODAY!!!!— Kamlesh Sankhe( Journalism) (@KamleshSankhe) July 4, 2026
COMPLETE VASAI VIRAR IS FLLOFED INCLUDING RAILWAY STATIONS. pic.twitter.com/UMimEjn1Ur
The adverse weather conditions affected normal life across the Vasai-Virar region, with transport, communication and essential services remaining disrupted.
Heavy waterlogging has hit several roads across Vasai-Virar.— Vasai Virar Update (@vasaivirarinfra) July 6, 2026
At Nagindas Pada–Vijay Nagar (Virar Road), 1–1.5 feet of water has made access to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital difficult, causing hardship for patients, families, and commuters.https://t.co/mPF3kZfujd
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