Monsoon Mayhem: 10 Videos Show Flooded Vasai-Virar Struggling Under Heavy Rains

Torrential rains pounded Mumbai and its neighbourhood, triggering severe waterlogging across multiple areas, leaving Vasai-Virar among locations severely impacted.

In response to the escalating crisis, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed to the Vasai-Virar region. The disaster management personnel are working alongside the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) to manage ongoing emergencies and lead further rescue operations.

Here are some glimpses of the flooded Vasai-Virar region:

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Heavy rainfall in Vasai-Virar led to widespread disruption of essential services, with prolonged power outages reported across several areas.

The electricity supply was affected after faults developed in the power distribution network due to continuous rain and strong winds.

Internet and mobile network services were also disrupted in many localities, causing inconvenience to residents working from home and affecting digital communication.

Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, disrupting normal movement and daily activities.

Residents complained about difficulties in accessing basic services due to the combined impact of electricity cuts, poor connectivity and flooding.

Civic authorities and power distribution teams were deployed to restore electricity supply and clear waterlogged areas, although restoration was delayed because of persistent rainfall.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors unless necessary and to exercise caution as heavy rain was expected to continue.

The adverse weather conditions affected normal life across the Vasai-Virar region, with transport, communication and essential services remaining disrupted.

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