Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed Named Accused In Pahalgam Terror Attack Supplementary Chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, naming Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in the April 2025 attack that killed 26 civilians.

Filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, the supplementary chargesheet names Hafiz Saeed both in his personal capacity and as the chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF).

He has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including charges related to waging war against India and orchestrating a cross-border terror conspiracy.

According to the NIA, the fresh filing supplements its original 1,597-page chargesheet and outlines Pakistan's alleged role in planning the attack, Hafiz Saeed's involvement, and the evidence gathered through scientific investigation and extensive field inquiries.

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The agency had earlier, in December 2025, chargesheeted Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt, three terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, two arrested accused, and the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for allegedly planning and facilitating the attack.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, involved religion-based targeted killings by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Twenty-five tourists and one local civilian were killed in one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

The case was initially registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Pahalgam before being transferred to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The agency said its investigation is continuing to uncover the full extent of the cross-border conspiracy behind the attack.

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