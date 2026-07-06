OTT Releases This Week: Ikka, Hamet, The Westies, Trying: Season 5 And More — Movies, Series To Watch

Looking for your next binge-watch? Streaming across Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and other platforms, this week's OTT lineup has something for every viewer. The new releases span English, Hindi and several international languages. Here's a look at the top titles.

Hamnet (Netflix)

Inspired by Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel, this English historical drama imagines how the tragic death of William Shakespeare's son may have influenced the writing of Hamlet.

Streaming from July 6

Better Late Than Single: Season 2 (Netflix)

The Korean reality dating series returns with a new group of lifelong singles who receive expert guidance as they take their first steps into the world of dating.

Streaming from July 7

Trying: Season 5 (Apple TV+ / Prime Video)

The acclaimed English comedy-drama is back with another season as Nikki and Jason navigate new challenges and unexpected moments in their parenting journey.

Streaming from July 8

Nothing to Lose (Netflix)

This French drama follows a determined mother searching for a life-saving donor after her young son is diagnosed with a rare illness.

Streaming from July 8

Thunder 3 (Netflix)

Based on Yuki Ikeda's popular manga, this Japanese anime follows Pyontaro and his friends as they enter a mysterious parallel world filled with danger and adventure.

Streaming from July 8

I'm Not Afraid (Netflix)

This Italian survival mystery centres on a young boy who stumbles upon a shocking secret after discovering another child imprisoned underground.

Streaming from July 8

Little House on the Prairie (Netflix)

Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's beloved novels, this family drama follows the Ingalls family as they build a new life on the American frontier.

Streaming from July 9

Ikka (Netflix)

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, this Hindi courtroom thriller stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza. The story follows a renowned lawyer who must defend a man he believes is guilty, forcing him to confront his own moral dilemma.

Streaming from July 10

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Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea (Netflix)

This documentary revisits the 2012 Costa Concordia cruise disaster through survivor accounts and never-before-seen footage.

Streaming from July 10

Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours That Changed Spain (Netflix)

This Spanish documentary explores the kidnapping and murder of politician Miguel Ángel Blanco and the national impact of the tragic incident.

Streaming from July 10

The Apartment Job (Netflix)

This Korean crime thriller follows a former gang leader and a young lawyer whose robbery plan uncovers a dangerous corruption network.

Streaming from July 11

The Westies (Prime Video)

Set in 1980s New York, this English crime drama follows the rise of the infamous Irish-American gang as internal power struggles and mafia rivalries threaten its survival.

Streaming from July 12

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B (Netflix)

This Spanish comedy-drama reunites two estranged friends as they organise a celebrity wedding while confronting the unresolved issues that ended their friendship.

Streaming from July 12

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