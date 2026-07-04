The Devil Wears Prada 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Blockbuster Sequel?

Nearly two months after its theatrical release, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to make its OTT debut. The long-awaited sequel reunites Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, bringing audiences back to the glamorous yet demanding world of Runway magazine.

A Quick Recap

Released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada became a global hit and one of Hollywood's most iconic fashion dramas. Based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel, the film followed aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, who takes a job as assistant to the demanding editor of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly. The film earned Meryl Streep an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and remains a fan favourite even today.

What's Sequel About?

The story moves forward nearly 20 years. Andy Sachs is now a feature editor at Runway, while Miranda Priestly is fighting to keep the magazine relevant in an industry transformed by digital media, artificial intelligence, shrinking budgets and corporate takeovers. As the publishing world changes rapidly, the two find themselves working together once again.

Cast And Characters

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, Kenneth Branagh as Stuart Simmons, Justin Theroux as Benji Barnes, B. J. Novak as Jay Ravitz, Simone Ashley as Amari Mari, Tracie Thoms as Lily and Patrick Brammall as Peter.

Team Behind Film

The sequel is directed by David Frankel, who also helmed the original film. Aline Brosh McKenna returns as the writer, while Wendy Finerman serves as producer. The film features cinematography by Florian Ballhaus, editing by Andrew Marcus, and music composed by Theodore Shapiro.

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Box Office Report

Made on a reported $100 million budget, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected around $220 million in Unites States and Canada about $465 million overseas, taking its worldwide total to approximately $685 million. Whereas, the film enjoyed a steady run in India, ending its theatrical journey with a box office collection of Rs 34.50 crore.

When And Where To Watch?

After releasing in theatres on May 1, 2026, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will begin streaming from July 29, 2026.

Viewers in India can watch it on JioHotstar. The film is also available to buy or rent on demand through platforms such as Prime Video.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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