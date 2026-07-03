OTT Releases This Weekend: Pritam And Pedro, Project Hail Mary, Silo Season 3 — Movies, Series To Watch

A new week brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, JioHotstar, Crunchyroll and Lionsgate Play. From Bollywood originals and Hollywood blockbusters to anime, sci-fi dramas and supernatural thrillers, here's everything releasing this weekend.

Pritam and Pedro (JioHotstar)

Created by Rajkumar Hirani, this cybercrime comedy-thriller follows an old-school police officer who teams up with a brilliant young hacker to investigate the kidnapping of a minister's son in Goa. As the duo race against time, they uncover a dangerous cybercrime network that threatens far more than a single kidnapping.

Streaming from: July 3

Project Hail Mary (Prime Video)

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a science teacher who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft with no memory of his mission. As he uncovers the truth, he must stop a mysterious alien organism threatening humanity, while forming an unlikely friendship with an alien named Rocky.

Streaming from: July 3

Silo Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Rebecca Ferguson returns as Juliette Nichols in the third season of the dystopian sci-fi drama based on Hugh Howey's bestselling novels. As Juliette battles memory loss and searches for answers, deeper secrets surrounding the underground silos, humanity's past and the truth behind their isolated existence begin to unfold.

Streaming from: July 3

Half Man (Lionsgate Play)

Created by and starring Richard Gadd alongside BAFTA winner Jamie Bell, this six-episode psychological drama explores the lives of two estranged brothers. The series examines trauma, masculinity, family relationships and the long-lasting impact of violence through an emotionally intense narrative.

Streaming from: July 3

Man of War (Prime Video – Rent)

This action thriller follows former Navy SEAL and retired CIA operative Michael Connor (LaMonica Garrett), who travels to war-torn Ukraine to rescue his adopted daughter, Riley. An aid worker, Riley is taken hostage by Russian mercenaries during the early days of the invasion, forcing Connor to risk everything to bring her home.

Streaming from: July 3

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

Arc continues his fantasy adventure after waking up trapped inside the body of his powerful skeleton avatar. Joined by trusted allies, he embarks on new quests, faces stronger enemies and uncovers fresh mysteries across a magical world filled with monsters, kingdoms and ancient powers.

ALSO READ: Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Ryan Gosling's Sci-Fi Blockbuster?

Streaming from: July 4

Daemons of the Shadow Realm (Netflix & Crunchyroll)

Adapted from Hiromu Arakawa's manga and animated by Studio Bones, the supernatural fantasy follows Yuru, a young hunter who sets out to rescue his twin sister after a brutal attack on his village uncovers a hidden world of daemons and ancient secrets.

Streaming from: July 4

Sparks of Tomorrow (Netflix)

Kyoto Animation returns with an original anime set in an alternate version of early 20th-century Kyoto. The story centres on two young people brought together by a mysterious invention that has the power to reshape their future while bringing hope back to a city covered in steam, smoke and uncertainty.

Streaming from: July 5

Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. Season 2 (Prime Video)

Kana Sakuragi returns for a new season as she continues balancing office life with her responsibilities as a magical girl. As stronger enemies emerge and new teammates join the fight, Kana must grow both as a professional and as a hero while protecting the city from increasingly dangerous threats.

Streaming from: July 5

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