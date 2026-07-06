Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Film Holds Firm After Strong Opening Weekend

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has entered its first Monday after a strong opening weekend at the box office. While collections have slowed with the start of the weekdays, the action spy thriller has continued to add to its overall earnings.

Alpha has collected Rs 0.59 crore on Day 4 (Monday) from 3,161 shows across India. This has taken the film's India net collection to Rs 34.59 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 41.50 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film had wrapped up its opening weekend on a strong note by collecting Rs 13.25 crore on Day 3 (Sunday), registering a 15.2% jump over Saturday's Rs 11.50 crore. It earned Rs 34 crore net and Rs 40.80 crore gross in India over its first three days. Overseas, Alpha has grossed Rs 18 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 58.80 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film has recorded an overall 7.62% Hindi occupancy during the morning shows on Monday.

During the opening weekend, Alpha recorded 20% occupancy on Friday, 25% on Saturday, and 33.10% overall Hindi (2D) occupancy on Sunday. On Sunday, occupancy climbed from 12.92% in the morning to 38.46% in the afternoon before peaking at 49.38% in the evening. The night shows registered 31.62% occupancy, making Sunday the film's strongest day so far.

Show Count Trend

Alpha opened in 7,534 shows on Friday before dropping to 6,882 on Saturday. The show count increased to 7,439 on Sunday due to weekend demand but has now fallen to 3,161 on Monday as the film enters its regular weekday run.

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Box Office So Far

The film opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, completing a strong opening weekend. Early estimates suggest it has now begun its weekday run on a steady note.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Alpha also stars Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The action spy thriller follows a high-risk espionage mission, with Alia and Sharvari playing elite agents leading the operation.

Having posted a strong opening weekend, Alpha will now look to sustain its momentum through the weekdays.

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