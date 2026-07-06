UGCET 2026: KCET Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Direct Link & Edit Window Inside

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET 2026 Round 1 mock seat allocation results on its official counselling website. Candidates who have completed the options entry phase can now verify their provisional allotment by logging in using their KCET application number at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in

The mock allotment announcement was made on KEA's official social media channels around 10:30 AM and is aimed at assisting candidates in gauging the seat they might receive based on their KCET rank, category, preferences submitted during the option entry process, and seat availability. The result is tentative and does not confirm admission. The official KEA counselling portal is accessible at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

KCET Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Results: Direct Link

The direct link to access the KCET Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Results is provided here -> Direct Link

KCET Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment : Edit window for reselection of college & course

KEA has activated the option editing window starting from 2:00 PM on July 6. During this time, candidates can add, delete, or rearrange their college and course selections. The editing feature will be available until 10:00 AM on July 9. The ultimate Round 1 seat allocation will be derived from the revised options submitted within the stipulated time frame.

KCET Mock allotment round 1: Follow these steps to check & download mock seat allocation

Step 1: Navigate to the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2026 Mock Seat Allocation link.

Step 3: Log in with the KCET application number and password.

Step 4: Enter the credentials to view the mock allocation sheet.

Step 5: Download or check the allocation status displayed on the screen.

KCET Mock allotment round 1: Round 1 Seat allocation timetable

The final date for completing option entry was June 30 at 10:00 AM. The Round 1 mock seat allocation was released on July 6. Candidates can alter their submitted options from 2:00 PM on July 6 until 10:00 AM on July 9. KEA will announce the KCET 2026 Round 1 final seat allotment results on July 15.

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