Bank Holiday Alert: Branches To Remain Closed For 4 Days In Some States; Check RBI List

Public and private sector banks in certain Indian states will remain closed for up to four days this week, between July 13 and July 19. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, these closures are tied to regional festivals and standard weekend holidays.

While most of the country will see normal banking operations from Monday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 15, branches in specific states will shut their doors later in the week for festivals like Ratha Yatra, Harela, and Drukpa Tshe-zi.

It is important to note that July 18 is the third Saturday of the month, which is a regular working day for banks nationwide - except in Sikkim, where branches will be closed for a local observance.

While physical branches of major lenders like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank will be shut in the affected states, customers can still conduct financial transactions seamlessly. Digital banking services, including UPI, net banking, and mobile banking apps, will remain fully operational 24/7.

Customers planning to visit their local branch are advised to check the state-wise holiday list and wrap up important tasks in advance.

State-Wise Bank Holiday List (July 13–19)

Here is the exact schedule of bank closures for this week, per the latest RBI holiday calendar:

July 16 (Thursday): Banks in Odisha will be closed for Ratha Yatra. Branches in Uttarakhand and Manipur will remain shut for the Harela festival.

July 17 (Friday): Banks in Meghalaya will be closed to observe the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 18 (Saturday): Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for the Buddhist festival of Drukpa Tshe-zi. (Note: Banks in all other states will remain open as it is the third Saturday of the month).

July 19 (Sunday): Nationwide closure due to the standard weekly bank holiday.

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Upcoming Bank Holidays in July 2026

Looking ahead, banking operations will be paused in select locations or nationwide on the following dates later this month:

July 22 (Wednesday): Banks in Tripura will be closed for Kharchi Puja celebrations.

July 25 (Saturday): Nationwide closure for the fourth Saturday of the month, a mandatory holiday for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks.

July 26 (Sunday): Nationwide weekly holiday.

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