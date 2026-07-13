Kusumgar IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the Kusumgar IPO will be finalised today, July 13. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on July 14. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kusumgar received an overwhelming response from the investors as the public issue was oversubscribed 128.85 times on the third and final day of bidding on July 10. It received bids for 1,47,76,17,435 shares against 1,14,68,094 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 284.1 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 165.46 times. Retail investors booked their quota 26.47 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 398 and Rs 419 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 650 crore. It comprised an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.55 crore shares.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services.

How To Check Kusumgar IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Kusumgar Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Kusumgar IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'KUSUMGAR' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

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How To Check Kusumgar IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website here.

Select any one server out of the three options.

Select “Kusumgar Ltd.” from the dropdown list of company names.

Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Fill in the captcha details.

Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.

Kusumgar IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Kusumgar IPO stood at Rs 160 on July 13, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 579 per share at a premium of 38.19% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Kusumgar IPO Listing Date

The shares of Kusumgar are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 15.

About Kusumgar

Kusumgar is engaged in the manufacture of engineered fabrics comprising woven, coated and laminated synthetic materials. Leveraging expertise in polyamide and polyester filaments as well as polyurethane chemistry, the company develops solutions tailored to customers with special performance needs.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.







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