Small-Cap Compounders: Aptus, PNB HF Lead The Pack As Morgan Stanley Eyes Multi-Year Rally — Check Target Price

Small-Cap Compounders: Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has signaled a strong bullish shift toward India's Affordable Housing Finance Companies (AHFCs), declaring the sector poised for a multi-year up-cycle in both earnings and stock returns.

In its latest note on Indian financials, Morgan Stanley characterized these specialized lenders as "secular, secured, small-cap compounders," noting that the structural tailwinds for the sector are too strong to ignore.

Growth Accelerating as Headwinds Fade

Following a period of consolidation, the brokerage believes that the worst is firmly in the rearview mirror for AHFCs. Asset quality concerns and idiosyncratic issues that previously weighed on the sector are now largely resolved.

With balance sheets cleaned up, Morgan Stanley projects that both loan disbursement and overall loan growth are on the verge of meaningful acceleration. The firm expects these housing financiers to deliver strong earnings compound annual growth rates (CAGR) alongside robust Return on Equity (ROE) metrics in the coming quarters.

Because the underlying assets are secured and of inherently good quality, Morgan Stanley sees limited downside risk at current valuation levels, making the sector an attractive proposition for investors seeking structural compounders.

Small-Cap Appetite Could Trigger Re-Rating

Beyond fundamental business growth, Morgan Stanley highlighted a significant market dynamic that could drive share prices higher. As institutional and retail appetite for high-quality small-cap ideas continues to rise, the brokerage expects this rotating capital to materially re-rate AHFC stocks, kicking off a powerful stock return up-cycle.

Top Picks and Target Upgrades

Morgan Stanley has maintained a strong "Overweight" (OW) stance on three key players in the space: Aptus Value Housing Finance, Home First Finance, and PNB Housing Finance.

Reflecting the renewed optimism, the brokerage has universally hiked its target prices across the affordable housing finance space:

PNB Housing Finance: Target price hiked to Rs 1,405 (from Rs 1,250)

Home First Finance: Target price hiked to Rs 1,650 (from Rs 1,585)

Aavas Financiers: Target price hiked to Rs 1,555 (from Rs 1,490)

Aptus Value Housing Finance: Target price hiked to Rs 405 (from Rs 395)

Can Fin Homes: Target price hiked to Rs 1,055 (from Rs 1,025)

The comprehensive target hikes suggest that Morgan Stanley views the current valuations as an attractive entry point for a sector standing at the precipice of a sustained bull run.

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