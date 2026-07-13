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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 13, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 13, 2026
Image: AI Generated

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with stock picks spanning the chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors, including JG Chemicals and Abbott India.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

JG Chemicals
Bohra remains bullish on JG Chemicals and recommends buying the stock for a potential upside, citing a favourable technical setup and positive price momentum.

  • Target 1: Rs 480
  • Target 2: Rs 505
  • Stop Loss: Rs 435

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 13: Strait of Hormuz Tensions, India CPI Data And Earnings To Guide Nifty

Abbott India
In the pharmaceutical space, Abbott India is showing a constructive technical structure, according to Bohra. He advises traders to accumulate the stock in the Rs 27,085–27,250 range for a potential move toward higher levels.

  • Target 1: Rs 27,930
  • Target 2: Rs 28,745
  • Stop Loss: Rs 26,300


Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Users are advised to consult a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
 

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