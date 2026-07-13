Indian Flags Fly At Half-Mast As Nation Mourns Ex-Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

The Government of India declared a one-day national mourning on Monday following the death of former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. As a mark of respect for the Father Amir, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 74, the national flag is being flown at half-mast on all public buildings across the country where it is regularly displayed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

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As part of the mourning protocol, there was no official entertainment throughout the day.

The MEA said the decision reflects India's respect for Sheikh Hamad, who is widely credited with transforming Qatar into a major economic and diplomatic power during his tenure. Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to travel to Qatar to convey the condolences of the Government of India to the Qatari leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late leader, describing him as a "visionary leader" who guided Qatar's remarkable development and prosperity while strengthening India-Qatar relations. The Prime Minister also recalled meeting Sheikh Hamad during his visit to Qatar in February 2024.

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the noble royal family and the Qatari people. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 and is widely regarded as the architect of the country's modern transformation. During his reign, he oversaw rapid infrastructure development, expanded Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, and elevated the nation's global diplomatic profile.

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In 2013, he made history by voluntarily abdicating in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, ensuring a smooth transition of power. His leadership played a defining role in shaping modern Qatar and strengthening its international standing.

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