Drone Attack Hits Kuwait Border Posts, Oil Drilling Platform Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

Three land border posts in northern Kuwait and an offshore oil drilling platform in the country's international waters were struck in a drone attack amid heightened regional tensions linked to the ongoing US-Iran confrontation, according to Kuwait Times, that cited Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Kuwaiti authorities said emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the affected sites. Initial assessments indicated that the attacks caused material damage to the facilities. No fatalities or injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath, according to the Kuwaiti officials, cited by the report.

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The targeted offshore installation belongs to the Kuwait Oil Company, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the drones and identify those responsible for the attacks, while security forces have been placed on high alert across the country, as per the report. Officials also confirmed that emergency services had secured the affected locations while damage assessments continued.

The attacks come as military tensions between the United States and Iran have intensified following the recent exchange of strikes and attacks on shipping and military related targets across the Gulf region.

Regional security analysts have warned that Gulf states hosting US military facilities or critical energy infrastructure face an increased risk of becoming targets as the conflict widens, AP News reported.

The attack highlights continued concerns over the vulnerability of Gulf energy infrastructure during the ongoing crisis. However, there has been no official indication that Kuwait's oil production or exports were disrupted by the attack.

No verified claim of responsibility has been announced, as per the latest reports.

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