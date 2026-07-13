Relief For Steelmakers? JSW, Jindal Steel Poised To Gain From NMDC's Ore Price Cut: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has weighed in on NMDC Ltd.'s latest pricing revision, characterizing the state-owned miner's marginal price cuts as an expected move in light of shifting global supply dynamics and a sluggish domestic demand environment.'

The Catalyst: Global Supply and Soft Chinese Demand

The brokerage pointed to a combination of international and domestic factors driving the downward price adjustment. Seaborne iron ore prices have moderated recently, spurred by a tangible increase in global seaborne supply.

This supply uptick has collided with relatively softer demand from China, which has historically been the primary engine for global iron ore consumption. With the international benchmark cooling, NMDC's decision to calibrate its prices downward aligns with broader global trends.

Domestic Factors: Seasonality and Steel Price Moderation

On the home front, the Indian market has entered a seasonally weak period for demand, which typically sees a slowdown in construction and infrastructure activities.

Morgan Stanley also noted that domestic steel prices have been moderating. To maintain equilibrium and support steel plant utilization, it is essential that iron ore prices remain in check in the near term. The brokerage expects that the current moderation in finished steel prices will act as a natural ceiling, preventing any sharp upward movements in raw material costs for the foreseeable future.

Steelmakers Stand to Benefit

While the price cuts mark a slight dent in NMDC's realizations, Morgan Stanley highlighted the silver lining for downstream consumers.

The brokerage views the reduction as relatively positive for major steel manufacturers, specifically calling out JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power. Because these companies rely heavily on external iron ore purchases to meet their production requirements, the easing of raw material costs should provide a cushion to their operating margins amid a softer steel pricing environment.

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