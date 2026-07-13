EPFO Portal Revamp: How To Check Old Claims, New Claims And Service History

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) unveiled a revamped unified member portal named EPFO 2.01 on Wednesday. The new portal went live following the migration of all member records to a centralised database, restoring online services for members and employees.

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The database consolidation and software upgrade shifts members' records from a decentralised structure to a centralised database. Here's how you can check old or new claims and access service history on the revamped portal:

How to Check Old and New Claims?

EPFO 2.01 features automated pre-validation of claims and automatic PF transfers for Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers (UAN) when you change jobs. Follow the mentioned steps to review your claim status:

Step 1: Log into the EPFO Unified Member Portal and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and captcha.

Step 2: Click on the Online Services tab in the top menu and select Track Claim Status from the list.

Step 3: After that the portal will display all past and currently active claims, including form type, submission date, tracking ID, and processing status.

Additionally, in the EPFO 2.01 update, if you have an active claim or submitted a new request, you can see if the system has raised any queries or deficiencies directly on the portal or via SMS. You can also view the eligible amounts for various claim categories before applying.

How to Access Service History?

The upgraded portal has introduced a service history feature that allows members to access their complete employment history linked to their UAN. Members can access the Service History feature by simply logging into the EPFO Unified Member Portal using their UAN and password, followed by OTP authentication on their registered mobile number.

After logging in, they can navigate to the “Service History” section to view and download their employment records.

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Having all employment records in one place makes it easier for members to verify their career history, identify missing services or incorrect details, and seek corrections before filing PF withdrawal or pension claims. The service history information can also be used to verify previous employment details, confirm EPF and EPS membership, identify missing or incorrect service records, and support claim settlement, pension eligibility verification, or onboarding with a new employer.

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